Dover Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $455.30. The company had a trading volume of 980,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $458.82. The firm has a market cap of $339.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.