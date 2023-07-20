Dover Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.8% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.53. The company had a trading volume of 358,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $211.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

