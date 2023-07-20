Dover Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,751 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $139.16. 4,450,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.84. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

