Dover Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.