Dover Advisors LLC Acquires 889 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.5% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.99. The stock had a trading volume of 438,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,319. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

