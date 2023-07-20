Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 2.1 %

DOGZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 41,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,939. Dogness has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

