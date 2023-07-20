Diversified Portfolios Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.87. The stock had a trading volume of 417,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,507. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

