Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 13.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $58,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.66. 302,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,219. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

