Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,469. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average is $212.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.