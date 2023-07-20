Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $418,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.41. The stock had a trading volume of 514,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The company has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

