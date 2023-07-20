Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,368 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after acquiring an additional 237,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 62,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,259. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

