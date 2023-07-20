Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $495.61. 127,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

