Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,736 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $53.17. 143,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.