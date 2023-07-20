Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after buying an additional 11,466,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,893,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

