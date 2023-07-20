Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after buying an additional 2,305,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,311,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VXUS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 129,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,583. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.