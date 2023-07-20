Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 7,788 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,339,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 302,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

