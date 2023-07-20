Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 6,696 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 2.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,874 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

