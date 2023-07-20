Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.17). Approximately 2,396,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,566,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.90) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £900.70 million, a P/E ratio of -161.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -2,456.14%.

In other news, insider Robert Hutson bought 176,951 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148,638.84 ($194,349.95). In related news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £240,000 ($313,807.53). Also, insider Robert Hutson purchased 176,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148,638.84 ($194,349.95). Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

