Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 2.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 9,168,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 73,531,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 321,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 1,682,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

