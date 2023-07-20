Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Free Report) by 188.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 428.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MIDU opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.38.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies. MIDU was launched on Jan 8, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

