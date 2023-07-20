Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,272 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.07. 39,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,029. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.