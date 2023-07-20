Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $928,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $162,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.67. 1,624,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,525. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The company has a market cap of $421.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

