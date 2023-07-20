Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 2,685 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 6,043,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,765,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

