dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.17 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. dForce USD has a market cap of $35.17 million and approximately $100,741.35 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00309279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,479,562 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9980728 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $101,755.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

