dForce USD One Day Volume Reaches $100,990.08 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003348 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $35.99 million and approximately $100,990.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00311681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,474,364 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9980728 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $101,755.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

