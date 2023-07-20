Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 15,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,980. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,412,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

