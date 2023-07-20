Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.94. 272,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 273,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Despegar.com Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $458.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 909,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 970,051 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,335,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after buying an additional 243,265 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 2,195,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 793,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 153,898 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

