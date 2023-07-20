Desjardins Reiterates C$75.00 Price Target for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a C$75.00 price target by research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.43.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLF stock traded up C$0.33 on Thursday, hitting C$68.79. 379,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,009. The company has a current ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.75. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.18.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.2439926 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

