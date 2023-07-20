Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,773 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 3.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 120,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

