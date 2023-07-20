Deepwater Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.2% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

