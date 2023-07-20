DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $684,327.66 and $0.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,351 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

