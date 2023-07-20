Davis R M Inc. Purchases 14,509 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 389,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 110.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

