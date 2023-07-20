Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Trading Up 70.1%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 70.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 1,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cyfrowy Polsat
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.