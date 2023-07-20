Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.32 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after buying an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after buying an additional 389,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

