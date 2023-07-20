Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on August 17th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of CYVF stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $74.00.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
