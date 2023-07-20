Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on August 17th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVFGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of CYVF stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

