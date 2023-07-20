Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,007 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.43.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.97. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.