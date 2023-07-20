Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,007 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.43.
American Tower Price Performance
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
