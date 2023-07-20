Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
