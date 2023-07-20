Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $46.27 million and $25.32 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003342 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.