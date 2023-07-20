Credit Suisse Group Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.52. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

