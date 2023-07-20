Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 7,538 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total value of $4,175,825.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,412,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,634,412.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total value of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $573.28. The stock had a trading volume of 106,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,752. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $617.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

