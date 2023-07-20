CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.49

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON:NCYF traded up GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 48.10 ($0.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,074. The company has a market capitalization of £247.59 million, a PE ratio of 5,160.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.78. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 43.03 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.80 ($0.72).
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
