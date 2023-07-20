CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.49

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NCYF traded up GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 48.10 ($0.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,074. The company has a market capitalization of £247.59 million, a PE ratio of 5,160.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.78. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 43.03 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.80 ($0.72).

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

