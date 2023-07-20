Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.51 and its 200-day moving average is $203.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

