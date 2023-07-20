Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

