Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in June

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 466,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,300.0 days.

Covivio Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GSEFF opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. Covivio has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

Covivio Company Profile

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

