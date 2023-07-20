Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in June

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 466,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,300.0 days.
Covivio Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GSEFF opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. Covivio has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $65.05.
Covivio Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Covivio
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.