Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $67.19 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.26 or 0.00030879 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.21 billion and $67.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

