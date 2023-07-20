Contrasting Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF)

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA 0.28% 0.61% 0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $174.50 million 6.10 -$760,000.00 $0.04 2,394.75

This table compares Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kura Sushi USA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiabuxiabu Catering Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kura Sushi USA 0 4 4 0 2.50

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $86.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.87%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Xiabuxiabu Catering Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. The company also offers catering services; and sells condiment products and other goods. In addition, it engages in the slaughtering, processing, cold storage, and sale of raw materials; and construction business. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ying Qi Investments Limited.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

