Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $566.82 million and approximately $36.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,808.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00310721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.00820933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00556204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00062755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00127810 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,116,087 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,071,907,298.9676304 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18508669 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $16,976,325.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

