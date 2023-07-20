Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Confluent Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $37.33. 3,321,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Confluent
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Confluent by 53,625.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after buying an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Confluent by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Confluent by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.