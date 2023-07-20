Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Confluent Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $37.33. 3,321,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Institutional Trading of Confluent

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $272,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,778,549.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $272,995.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,549.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,875,086 shares of company stock valued at $53,402,295 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Confluent by 53,625.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after buying an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Confluent by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Confluent by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

