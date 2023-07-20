Comparing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 0.86% 0.28% 0.11% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sunrun and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrun and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 5 15 0 2.75 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun currently has a consensus target price of $35.95, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.32 billion 2.09 $173.38 million $0.07 321.05 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Sunrun beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lightscape Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.