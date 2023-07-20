Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 2.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $403.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.62 and its 200 day moving average is $339.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

